Hugh Jackman just couldn’t understand the “unbelievable and crazy” storylines in “James Bond” movies.

He told told Variety:

“I was about to do ‘X-Men 2’ and a call came from my agent asking if I’d be interested in Bond,” Jackman said. “I just felt at the time that the scripts had become so unbelievable and crazy, and I felt like they needed to become grittier and real.”

Ohhhh but man he would have been GREAT. Thank goodness Daniel Craig say yes because we say YAAASSSSSSS!

