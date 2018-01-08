Hugh Jackman Surprised A Movie Theater Audience At “Greatest Showman” Screening
By Kelly K
|
Jan 8, 2018 @ 8:33 AM

We would die.  #dead

First off, he introduced a performance from his The Greatest Showman co-star Keala Settle, who performed her showstopping song “This Is Me” for the crowd at the Gold Meets Golden event leading up to the Golden Globes (that song won).

 

Later that day, Hugh stopped by a movie theater in the area to surprise the audience.

SOURCE

Related Content

Jessica Biel and Ellen Surprise JT…But HE Su...
Channing Tatum Surprised People In Lexington
This Is Why Hugh Jackman Turned Down James Bond
Taylor Has Started Showing Up To Surprise Fans
Ed Sheeran And Skrillex Walk Into A Bar…
The Internet Is Being Mean To Wolverine…
Comments