Could Hugh Jackman Change His Mind About Coming Back As Wolverine?

Unfortnately, no.

Hugh Jackman has said that Logan was his last time playing Wolverine (and told the story of that decision on Fallon), but he’s also said in the past that he would love to play Wolverine in an Avengers movie if a deal was ever worked out between Disney and 21st Century Fox. Now there are talks about the two studios merging, so the X-Men characters could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe….are you telling us there’s a chance??

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that would be so great, like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together,” Hugh said in a new interview. “And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head…But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

VIDEO HERE