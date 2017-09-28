Hugh Hefner Dead at 91

Hugh Hefner, the man who parlayed $8,000 in borrowed money in 1953 to create Playboy has died. He was 91.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

Hef’s Playboy became a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes.

Hefner also co-produced hundreds of Playboy-branded videos and a few feature films, such as Roman Polanski’s “Macbeth” and Monty Python’s first film, “And Now for Something Completely Different”, both released in 1971. He had been a sought-after guest on TV shows as far back as 1969 when he played a Control agent in an episode of “Get Smart”, and more recently he appeared on “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Entourage” and “Sex and the City” as well as in animated shows like “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy”.

Hefner also made cameos in several movies, most recently 2008’s “The House Bunny”, which told the fictional story of a Playboy “bunny,” played by Anna Faris, who has been kicked out of the Playboy Mansion, the famous real-life, 22,000-square-foot house in Los Angeles where Hefner lived for more than four decades and where he hosted famously decadent parties that attracted celebrities A-list through D.

The house sold for $100 million in August with the provision that Hefner be allowed to live there the rest of his life.

Asked by the New York Times in 1992 of what he was proudest, Hefner responded: “That I changed attitudes toward sex. That nice people can live together now. That I decontaminated the notion of premarital sex. That gives me great satisfaction.”

Celebrities pay tribute to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner