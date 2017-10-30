How To Ruin Someone’s Instagram Food Pic
By Garfield
Oct 30, 2017 @ 3:35 PM

Have you ever wanted to ruin someone’s Instagram food pic but just weren’t sure how you could do it? Well, someone figured it out and it’s been staring us in the face this whole time!

I have to be honest, I’ve never understood taking a picture of your food and posting it on social media. The only time I’ve ever done it, is if it’s something I made that I was particularly proud of. But to post a picture of something you ordered off of a menu just sounds weird to me. It’s like saying “Hey look! I can order food from a menu and the person who made it is really good at making food and stuff.”

So, if you ever felt the need to spoil someone’s fun and ruin their food picture, perhaps you can try what this fella did. Just smush their food at the moment they take the picture. I take no responsibility for what may or may not happen to you as a result of doing this!

How to ruin people’s Insta pics 😂 (tag someone you would do this to haha)

A post shared by Kevin Freshwater (@kevinfreshwater) on

