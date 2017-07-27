How The Other Half Lose Jewelry

Rich people don’t even lose jewelry the same way you and I do.

Perhaps you’ve heard of NFL Superstar Wide Receiver Julio Jones. He plays for the Atlanta Falcons, he’s probably the best in his position and gets paid very well to run and catch a football. Good for him. Julio was recently jet skiing in Georgia on Lake Lanier. As fate would have it, Julio lost an ear ring that’s worth $150,000.

Now, you and I wouldn’t own a single piece of jewelry worth that much to begin with. But what Julio did next, proves that the other half live in a completely different world.

Back to you and I. If we lost a piece of jewelry, we’d get upset about it, call our insurance company and hope to recover the loss. But not Julio. Julio wanted that ear ring BACK! So he paid a couple professional divers $500 a piece to dive into the lake and look for it. Alas, they came back empty handed.

Losing an ear ring like that isn’t a big deal for Julio when you consider he’s made over $50 million in the NFL. Despite whatever loss he may feel with the absence of his absurdly priced ear ring, he’ll have no problem replacing it. #PoorJulio