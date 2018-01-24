It’s So Hot In Australia That Koalas Are Doing Something They Never Do

The male Koala Oobi-Ooobi predicts Germany to be the winner of the Euro 2016 match between Germany and Poland to be held tomorrow in France, at the Leipzig Zoo in Leipzig, central Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2016. He took out the eucalyptus branch from the glass with the German flag. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

Australia has seen temperatures reaching over 100 degrees and it’s causing Koalas to do something they don’t normally do.

Koalas don’t usually drink water. Which could really cause a problem if they find themselves bellied up to the bar around closing time after 9 or 10 bourbon old fashioneds. But that’s neither here nor there. Koalas rely on gum leaves for the hydration they need. But with temperatures soaring in Australia, koalas are opting for some high quality H2o, when they can get it.

He hit that bottle like a champ! Hydration is key, my friend.