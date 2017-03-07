Hospital Engagement Is The Sweetest Thing!

https://twitter.com/sidneyking07/status/837141618239102976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This viral video of a Tennessee couple is one of the sweetest things I have seen in a long time.

The groom, Jamacio Kimble, had planned on proposing to his girlfriend, Kayla King, on this day, when he was involved in a car crash. His original plan was to propose at their church with rose petals falling out of a window, but he had to go with plan B. (SO SWEET RIGHT?!)

He wasn’t going to let the car accident get in the way of his proposal plans, so in front of his friends at the hospital later that night, Jamacio got down on one knee and proposed to his now fiancé!

Sources say he is now out of the hospital recovering and the couple is looking forward to planning their wedding.

I’m not crying you are….