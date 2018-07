FILE - This July 6, 2011 file photo shows a grizzly bear roaming near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. U.S. officials say they will review a recent ruling that lifted federal protections for about 700 bears in the Yellowstone region. (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File)

But that isn’t even the strangest part of the story!

The bear hopped the fence into Mark’s backyard where he and his wife were lounging on the patio drinking some margaritas. So, they ran inside to get away from the curious bear. After the bear chilled out in the unheated hot tub, he got out and walked over to the patio and helped himself to some MARGS!

Mark said he later found the bear sleeping it off in a nearby tree. 😂