It’s safe to say that Home Alone has the most memorable soundtrack ever. You’re humming it this second aren’t you?

Youtuber Mike Tompkins feels the same way as you do about the John Williams penned Home Alone soundtrack. Although, he may care for it a bit more. After all, the man re-made the entire soundtrack using just his mouth and voice. No instruments here, no wet bandits either. Just Mike and his mouth.

Great, now all of that is going to be stuck in my head for the rest of the day :/