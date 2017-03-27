Hollywood Says Goodbye To Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

In a public memorial service on Saturday, over 1,200 family members, friends and fans of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher paid tribute to the mother-daughter duo nearly three months after their deaths. The 90-minute ceremony also featured montages, set to music by Star Wars composer John Williams, highlighting Reynolds’ and Fisher’s careers and humanitarian work. There was even an appearance by R2-D2 and performances by the Gay Men’s Chorus of L.A. and tap dancers from Debbie Reynolds Dance Studios.

It also featured a new song written and performed by James Blunt…

