Hollywood Makes An Unprecedented Move Because of Kevin Spacey

More bad news for Kevin Spacey. A former Boston news anchor has come forward, saying Kevin got her son drunk and assaulted, who was 18 at the time in July of 2016.

Now a film starring him that had already been filmed will be re-shot to replace him as lead actor following the accusations coming out against him. Christopher Plummer will take over the role in the movie called All the Money In the World. Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams are the in movie too and agree that was the right move. This kind of thing is unprecedented for Hollywood. And it’s still supposed to be out in theaters December 22nd.

Other actors having redent accusations against them include “Gossip Girl”’s Ed Westwick, Steven Segal, magician David Blaine and Jeffery Tambor.