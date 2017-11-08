Hollywood Comes To JCTC

Movie crews were in town shooting a movie over the weekend and spent time with students at Jefferson C&T College. They filmed scenes in three buildings on the downtown campus. The cool thing was that part of the agreement the university drew up involved using students in the production. Students in the Communication Arts Technology Program interned with the crew, and because there was a hospital scene, their nursing and surgical tech students were actually IN THE MOVIE as extras!

Our students are stars! Jeffersonians on set helping w the latest @JeriLRyan film. Comm students interned. Nursing & Surg Tech as well. pic.twitter.com/D5Bm00LJrc — JeffersonC&TCollege (@JeffersonCTC) November 6, 2017

The name of the movie is still top secret…but we’ll be watching for more info! How cool is that?