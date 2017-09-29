Hocus Pocus Remake in the Works!!

Good news: they’re making a Hocus Pocus remake on the Disney Channel!

Bad news: It’s not with the original cast…. I know.

The movie will be a “re-imagined” version of the original film. The movie will feature a new cast. Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker played a trio of witches in the original film, but back in 2015 Bette shot down hopes that she’d reprise the role.

She said, “After all these years and all the fan demand, I do believe I can stand and firmly say an unequivocal no.”

BUTTTT Vanity Fair said:

Still, we have to wonder why the film is being recast, considering the number of times the original trio has confirmed that they would be interested in reprising their roles. “I would love that,” Parker said in 2016 about filming a Hocus Pocus sequel. “I think we’ve all been fairly vocal about being very keen, but that hasn’t created any ground swell of movement.” No matter why the movie is moving forward without her, Midler, and Najimy—who presumably would call for higher salaries than a TV movie may be prepared to pay—it’s hard to imagine Hocus Pocus without the original Sanderson sisters.

So you’re telling me there’s a chance?!?!?!