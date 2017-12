A 71-year-old man is bringing joy to the citizens of Philadelphia by dancing to holiday music outside City Hall.

He dresses in red and green sweatpants and a jacket along with a Santa hat. He is a former music teacher and dances to several holiday classics like “Rockin Around The Christmas Tree.”

This is the third year he is playing “fit Santa” and stays in shape the rest of the year as “Hip Hop Grandpop.”