Highlights From The Hand In Hand Telethon

Last night’s “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief” telethon brought a ton of Hollywood and music’s biggest stars including Beyoncé, George Clooney, Cher, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx asking viewers to donate to help with relief from the Hurricanes.

The Justins were there…Bieber and Timberlake.

Bieber answered phones…

And introduced Luis Fonsi and Tori Kelly…

Usher and Blake Shelton performed together…

Demi Lovato performed with Brad Paisley, Cece Winans and Darius Rucker…

It started off as a Harvey relief but they expanded it to Irma victims. More than 60 people died during Harvey and at least 22 deaths have been reported from Irma. More than 90 percent of homes in the Florida Keys were either destroyed or badly damaged.