Highest Paid Women in Music

According to Forbes, Katy Perry is the highest paid woman in music, with $83 million pretax. Katy played 80 dates of her “Witness: The Tour”, which grossed over $1 million per night. She also earned $20 million for being a judge on “American Idol”

Taylor Swift ranked in second with $80 million and Beyoncé came in third with $60 million. There were plenty of female musicians who had good years, but didn’t quite make the list, like, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Halsey and Janet Jackson. Figures are for pretax earnings from June 1, 2017 through June 1, 2018.

