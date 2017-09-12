High Schooler Pulls Off Perfect National Anthem

First responders hold the flag during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Any singer will tell you that the National Anthem is one of the hardest songs to sing. Simply because of the vocal range you must possess.

Kayla Hruby is a high school senior in Colorado. She had the distinct honor of singing the Star Spangled Banner at the kick off to Monday Night Football for the 2017/18 football season.

It was a day of remembrance as we pondered the events of September 11th, 2001 and kept in mind the horrific storms that have gripped Texas and Florida. So, this performance had to be flawless. In my estimation, Kayla pulled off the PERFECT National Anthem.