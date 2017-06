Meet Micah Musser. He may have just set an unlikely record for hickeys after getting arrested last week.

Officers found him and several other juvenile runaways in an abandoned building. They also noticed several empty bottles and cans of alcohol on the floor.

He admitted they broke in the night before and got drunk. However, it wasn’t revealed how he got the swarm of hickeys on his neck.

Then…Ben decided to share that he could relate to our Hickey King of Kentucky back in college. #awkward