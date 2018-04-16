Here’s Your Thunder Over Louisville Allowed and Not Allowed Items List

A HC-144 USCG Ocean Sentry passes by the city skyline during the Thunder Over Louisville air show Saturday, April 17, 2010, in Louisville, Ky., to begin the Kentucky Derby Festival of events, which ends with the 136th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 1. (AP Photo/Brian Bohannon)

Thunder Over Louisville is this Saturday and it looks like the weather is going to cooperate!

As in years past, there are things you’re allowed to bring with you to the Waterfront and other viewing areas and there are things you’re NOT allowed to bring. The official list provided by Wave3 News is below.

No Drones – The FAA has established a no-fly zone around the Thunder venue. Unmanned aircraft, such as drones, won’t be allowed within 5 miles. Any drones on site could shut down the air show. Violators face confiscation and up to an $11,000 fine. This will be strictly enforced in Kentucky and Indiana.

No Tents or Canopies of any kind will be allowed within Waterfront Park. Structures of any kind will be required to be taken down.

No taping or roping off of larges areas will be allowed. This will be strictly enforced throughout the Thunder venue.

No overnight camping allowed in Waterfront Park or the overall event area. Waterfront Park officially closes at 11 PM on Friday night and will open at 9 AM on Saturday morning.

No glass bottles are allowed at the event site. Plastic containers, cans and food are permitted. There will be food and soft drink stands throughout the venue to take care of any food cravings. Beer is also available at the Chow Wagon at Waterfront Park, North Great Lawn, Big 4 Family Fun Area and Meijer Family Fun Zone on the West Belvedere.

No outside alcoholic beverages are allowed.

No grills are allowed inside the Thunder venue.

No bikes, skateboards or skates are allowed in the event venue. You will be asked to walk them in for pedestrian safety. If you ride your bike to Thunder, please bring a lock and use the bike parking available at Bingham Way and Witherspoon Street, the corner of Preston and Witherspoon Streets and the base of the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge (on both sides of the river).

Please leave any pets at home.

As for the pets thing – seriously, leave the dog at home. Most dogs HATE the sound of fireworks anyway. If your pet tends to freak out at loud noises, maybe consider getting them an anxiety vest! Google it!