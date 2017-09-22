Preview of The New Target Line from Chip and Joanna Gaines!!!!!!

Everyone lost their ish, myself included, when Chip and Joanna Gaines announced they were starting a home decor line at Target starting November 5th!

According to Target, prices will range from $.99 to $129.99, and there will be over 300 items in the line. SO EXCITED!

And now Joanna Gains has posted some previews on Instagram of what we can expect when the line comes out:

PSA: Here's your sneak peek of our new line #HearthAndHand with Magnolia, coming 11/5. A post shared by Target (@target) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

We are still pinching ourselves that Hearth & Hand with Magnolia will be available at Target November 5th! This collection of goods for your home and life is both beautiful and affordable. If you haven't yet, read Chip's blog post all about it at magnoliamarket.com. #HearthAndHand @target A post shared by Magnolia (@magnolia) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

NOVEMBER 5TH PEOPLE. Get excited!!

