Preview of The New Target Line from Chip and Joanna Gaines!!!!!!
By Chelsea Thomas
Sep 22, 2017 @ 9:21 AM

Everyone lost their ish, myself included, when Chip and Joanna Gaines announced they were starting a home decor line at Target starting November 5th!

According to Target, prices will range from $.99 to $129.99, and there will be over 300 items in the line. SO EXCITED!

And now Joanna Gains has posted some previews on Instagram of what we can expect when the line comes out:

PSA: Here's your sneak peek of our new line #HearthAndHand with Magnolia, coming 11/5.

NOVEMBER 5TH PEOPLE. Get excited!!

 

Xo Chelsea

