Preview of The New Target Line from Chip and Joanna Gaines!!!!!!

Everyone lost their ish, myself included, when Chip and Joanna Gaines announced they were starting a home decor line at Target starting November 5th!
According to Target, prices will range from $.99 to $129.99, and there will be over 300 items in the line. SO EXCITED!
And now Joanna Gains has posted some previews on Instagram of what we can expect when the line comes out:
We are so overwhelmed by the amazing response for Hearth & Hand with Magnolia (available at Target November 5). One of my favorite things about this collaboration is the opportunity to get to work with the Target House at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which is where families of children with cancer can stay during their treatment. I'm currently designing their new dining room and here's a first look at what we're doing in there. We can't wait to reveal this space to the families in November! (Read Chip's blog about us teaming up with @target at the link in my profile) #HearthAndHand
NOVEMBER 5TH PEOPLE. Get excited!!
Xo Chelsea