Here’s What Was Inside The Grammy Gift Bags This Year

Bruno Mars, center, and musical collaborators pose in the press room with the awards for best R&B album, record of the year, album of the year, best engineered album, non-classical, for "24K Magic," and song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song, for "That's What I Like" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Grammys aren’t just music’s biggest night. They’re also a prime opportunity for purveyors of all things excessive to hock their wares.

Every year at the Grammys, the famous ones in attendance are given a gift bag. Much ado has been made about these gift bags in the past. Due in most part to the gifts that lay inside. Consider, celebrities are rich; so, do they need more free stuff? The answer is YES!

At this year’s Grammys, the gift bag boasted around $30,000 worth of free stuff including but not limited to spa retreats, designer jewelry, gift cards for gourmet restaurants, private mixology classes, first class airport services, beauty products and even a circus training lesson. But, the list doesn’t even come CLOSE to ending there. It was far too much to post on this page so if you want to see what else is inside, click HERE.

So I have two questions:

1. What would you even DO with “Circus Training”?

2. Is this at all excessive?