Here’s The Han Solo Full Trailer

This image released by Disney shows a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story," starring Woody Harrelson as Beckett, left, and Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo. The film opens in the U.S. on May 25. (Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney via AP)

Last night, we were treated to a 1 minute teaser trailer for the new Han Solo – Star Wars movie. Now, we have a full trailer. Feast your eyes on this.

I’ll be honest; when there was first made mention of a Han Solo story, I was skeptical. But, Ron Howard is directing this and Donald Glover is in it. So, I’m on board. For those that were less than impressed with the amount of comic relief in Star Wars “The Last Jedi”, you’re certainly not going to be impressed with it in the Han Solo story. The man was the source of most of the best Star Wars one-liners. So expect Solo to be chock full of them.