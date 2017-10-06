Here’s How To Get A Sneak Peek of Stranger Things 2

This image released by Netflix shows Millie Bobby Brown in a scene from "Stranger Things." Brown was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Netflix via AP)

The Duffer Brothers know that fans of Stranger Things are impatient. So, they’ve made it possible to get a sneak peek of season 2.

Netflix and the Duffer Brothers are teasing fans of Stranger Things with the possibility of getting a quick look into season 2 of the show. If you can’t wait until it’s released on October 27th, here’s how you can get a little look.

Earlier this week, Netflix put out a free Stranger Things mobile game to promote the upcoming second season. Oddly enough, the game is pretty good. If you can make it through to the end of the game, you’re treated to a scene from season two that shows the crew decked out in their Ghostbusters costumes and arguing about the merits of 3 Musketeers candy bars.

Of course, if you’re too lazy to take a shot at the game, you can see the clip HERE.