Here’s Where You Can Get Free or Cheap Food for Valentine’s Day

FILE - This Feb. 1, 2006 file photo Hooters hotel-casino, located one block from the Las Vegas Strip, is seen in Las Vegas. A real estate broker representing the owners of the Hooters Casino Hotel says the near-Strip property has sold for about $70 million to a New York-based hotel investment company. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,File)

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away . . . and if you’re trying to keep costs down, here are five places where you can get some food on the cheap.

1. Qdoba. They’ll give you a burrito, bowl, quesadilla, or other entrée for free on February 14th if you kiss someone at the register. And if you’re single, kissing an inanimate object counts.

2. Auntie Anne’s. You can get a buy one, get one free heart-shaped pretzel by downloading their My Pretzel Perks app. But you need to download the app before February 13th.

3. Waffle House. For the 11th straight year, Waffle House will deck out their restaurants with tablecloths, candles, and flowers for Valentine’s Day. You’ll want to make a reservation though, because spots fill up fast.

4. White Castle. They’re taking reservations for their 27th annual Valentine’s Day dinner, which includes tablecloths and table service.

5. Hooters. They’re running their #ShredYourEx promotion again this year. You just need to shred a pic of your ex in any Hooters restaurant . . . or you can do it virtually, through their website . . . and they’ll give you 10 free wings when you buy 10.

Or you can totally order takeout and chill at home with your cat. No judgement.