Here’s What A 99 Can Case of Beer Looks Like

Leave it to those crazy Canadians to come up with something like this. A 99 can case of Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer.

To be fair, it probably wasn’t the Canadians who came up with it. That honor is probably more rightfully bestowed upon the wise sages at RJ Distributing. They’re the ones who make sure you’re never left wanting for a PBR at your favorite watering hole or convenience store. As for the Canada connection – brace yourselves.

This 99 pack of PBR is only available for a limited time and only in select stores in Quebec.

So, if you’re down for a road trip – google maps says it’s a 16 hour drive – you might be able to get your hands on one.

If you wanna see some pretty creative photos of what people have done and are doing with those elusive 99 packs, click HERE.