Here are Your Netflix Arrivals and Departures for August

Your favorite guilty pleasures on Netflix are never permanent so it’s best to watch them when they get there. Here is everything coming to and leaving Netflix in August.
Highlights:
There appears to be no sign of Mindhunter Season 2 just yet. It was confirmed by Netflix on November 30th of last year but without a solid release date. Ozark will return on August 31st which many have compared to Breaking Bad. If you’re into horse racing (and I’m assuming you are), Secretariat is coming August 1st. There is also a ton of Netflix originals coming this month. Maybe you will find something new to binge!
Available Aug. 1
Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge Of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House Of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
Once In A Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once In A Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once In A Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
Once In A Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Stripes
Switched (Netflix Original)
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Available Aug. 2
Emelie
Available Aug. 3
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (Netflix Film)
Cocaine Coast (Netflix Original)
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3(Netflix Original)
I Am A Killer (Netflix Original)
Like Father (Netflix Film)
Marching Orders (Netflix Original)
Available Aug. 4
Flavors Of Youth: International Version (Netflix Original)
Mr. Sunshine (Streaming every Saturday, Netflix Original)
On Children (Netflix Original)
Available Aug. 5
Paid In Full
Available Aug. 9
Perdida (Netflix Film)
The Originals: Season 5
Available Aug. 10
72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (Netflix Original)
Afflicted (Netflix Original)
All About The Washingtons (Netflix Original)
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Netflix Film)
Insatiable (Netflix Original)
La casa de las flores (Netflix Original)
Million Pound Menu (Netflix Original)
The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (Netflix Film)
The Package (Netflix Film)
The Ponysitters Club (Netflix Original)
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 (Netflix Original)
Zion (Netflix Original)
Available Aug. 11
No Country For Old Men
Available Aug. 13
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
The Nut Job
Available Aug. 15
Adventures In Public School
Hostiles
The 100: Season 5
Available Aug. 16
Evan Almighty
Wish I Was Here
Available Aug. 17
Disenchantment (Netflix Original)
Magic For Humans (Netflix Original)
Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Season 6– (Netflix Original)
Stay Here (Netflix Original)
The Motive (Netflix Film)
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix Film)
Ultraviolet (Netflix Original)
Available Aug. 19
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Available Aug. 21
Year One
Available Aug. 23
Deadwind (Netflix Original)
Follow This (Netflix Original)
Great News: Season 1
Available Aug. 24
Ask The StoryBots: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Netflix Original)
Ghoul (Netflix Original)
The After Party (Netflix Film)
The Innocents (Netflix Original)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Young & Hungry: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Available Aug. 28
The Good Place: Season 2
Available Aug. 29
Inequality For All
Available Aug. 31
Inside The Criminal Mind (Netflix Original)
The Laws Of Thermodynamics (Netflix Film)
Ozark: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Paradise PD (Netflix Original)
The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (Netflix Original)
Undercover Law (Netflix Original)
Leaving Netflix
Leaving Aug. 1
3000 Miles To Graceland
Adventures In Babysitting
Can’t Buy Me Love
Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1
Finding Dory
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
Reasonable Doubt
The Killing: Seasons 1-3
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Leaving Aug. 2
10 Rules For Sleeping Around
Leaving Aug. 5
13 Assassins
Leaving Aug. 6
Welcome To Me
Leaving Aug. 10
St. Vincent
Leaving Aug. 12
For a Good Time, Call…
Leaving Aug. 13
Help, I’ve Shrunk The Family
Leaving Aug. 16
Being Flynn
Enter The Battlefield
Jem And The Holograms: Seasons 1-3
Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4
Pariah
Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3
Seeking a Friend For The End Of The World
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2
Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4
Leaving Aug. 23
Sausage Party
Leaving Aug. 25
The Road