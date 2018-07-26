Here are Your Netflix Arrivals and Departures for August

Netflix logo on an iPhone. On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, Netflix announced it is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Your favorite guilty pleasures on Netflix are never permanent so it’s best to watch them when they get there. Here is everything coming to and leaving Netflix in August.

Highlights:

There appears to be no sign of Mindhunter Season 2 just yet. It was confirmed by Netflix on November 30th of last year but without a solid release date. Ozark will return on August 31st which many have compared to Breaking Bad. If you’re into horse racing (and I’m assuming you are), Secretariat is coming August 1st. There is also a ton of Netflix originals coming this month. Maybe you will find something new to binge!

Available Aug. 1

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge Of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House Of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once In A Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once In A Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once In A Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once In A Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched (Netflix Original)

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Available Aug. 2

Emelie

Available Aug. 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (Netflix Film)

Cocaine Coast (Netflix Original)

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3(Netflix Original)

I Am A Killer (Netflix Original)

Like Father (Netflix Film)

Marching Orders (Netflix Original)

Available Aug. 4

Flavors Of Youth: International Version (Netflix Original)

Mr. Sunshine (Streaming every Saturday, Netflix Original)

On Children (Netflix Original)

Available Aug. 5

Paid In Full

Available Aug. 9

Perdida (Netflix Film)

The Originals: Season 5

Available Aug. 10

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (Netflix Original)

Afflicted (Netflix Original)

All About The Washingtons (Netflix Original)

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Netflix Film)

Insatiable (Netflix Original)

La casa de las flores (Netflix Original)

Million Pound Menu (Netflix Original)

The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (Netflix Film)

The Package (Netflix Film)

The Ponysitters Club (Netflix Original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 (Netflix Original)

Zion (Netflix Original)

Available Aug. 11

No Country For Old Men

Available Aug. 13

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Nut Job

Available Aug. 15

Adventures In Public School

Hostiles

The 100: Season 5

Available Aug. 16

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

Available Aug. 17

Disenchantment (Netflix Original)

Magic For Humans (Netflix Original)

Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6– (Netflix Original)

Stay Here (Netflix Original)

The Motive (Netflix Film)

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix Film)

Ultraviolet (Netflix Original)

Available Aug. 19

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Available Aug. 21

Year One

Available Aug. 23

Deadwind (Netflix Original)

Follow This (Netflix Original)

Great News: Season 1

Available Aug. 24

Ask The StoryBots: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Netflix Original)

Ghoul (Netflix Original)

The After Party (Netflix Film)

The Innocents (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Young & Hungry: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Available Aug. 28

The Good Place: Season 2

Available Aug. 29

Inequality For All

Available Aug. 31

Inside The Criminal Mind (Netflix Original)

The Laws Of Thermodynamics (Netflix Film)

Ozark: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Paradise PD (Netflix Original)

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (Netflix Original)

Undercover Law (Netflix Original)

Leaving Netflix

Leaving Aug. 1

3000 Miles To Graceland

Adventures In Babysitting

Can’t Buy Me Love

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1

Finding Dory

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

Reasonable Doubt

The Killing: Seasons 1-3

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Leaving Aug. 2

10 Rules For Sleeping Around

Leaving Aug. 5

13 Assassins

Leaving Aug. 6

Welcome To Me

Leaving Aug. 10

St. Vincent

Leaving Aug. 12

For a Good Time, Call…

Leaving Aug. 13

Help, I’ve Shrunk The Family

Leaving Aug. 16

Being Flynn

Enter The Battlefield

Jem And The Holograms: Seasons 1-3

Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4

Pariah

Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3

Seeking a Friend For The End Of The World

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2

Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

Leaving Aug. 23

Sausage Party

Leaving Aug. 25

The Road