FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 31, 2014, file photo, a KFC sign hangs in Saugus, Mass. KFC says it wants to take a bigger bite out of the chicken sandwich market. The chain says it is switching from “freezer-to-fryer” filets in favor of filets breaded in stores, similar to how rivals Chick-fil-A and Popeye’s already prepare their chicken. The company says chicken sandwiches account for 40 percent of the fast-food industry’s chicken category, and that it is not a big enough player in that business. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Sean Gibson just wants to bathe in gravy.

Sean is an 18-year-old dude from England who started a GoFundMe page so he can bathe in a pool of KFC gravy.

Sean just loves KFC gravy and believes others would love to see him do it. He said the idea started as a joke.

After 2 months, surprisingly he hasn’t raised any money.