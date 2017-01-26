Heinz Is Giving All of Their Employees the Day Off After the Super Bowl…and We’re Jealous.

Heinz decided NOT to run a Super Bowl ad this year . . . and instead, they’re giving ALL of their employees a paid day off on the Monday after the game. That’s right: They’re making the day after the Super Bowl a holiday . . . like it should be.

They’re also going to lead a petition to Congress to try to get the Monday after the Super Bowl turned into a national holiday. Probably a marketing stunt . . . but one that really benefits all of us.

I love Ketchup more than life itself and I love days off so it’s really a win win.