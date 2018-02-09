Have you Heard of the HQ Trivia Game?!

I’ve been all about this game lately. HQ is a live trivia game show where you can win REAL cash prizes. You download the app and play every day at 3 and 9 pm.

There are 12 multiple-choice trivia questions. They start out easy and get more difficult as the game goes on. If you are one of the players who makes it through all the questions at the end, you split the pot of money with the remaining winners.

Except those of us who were kicked out even though we got the right answer. pic.twitter.com/kGNXR5aktX — lesliepedia (@lesliepedia) February 5, 2018

The largest pot of money I have seen is $20,000 on Super Bowl night.

It is super difficult! Grab your friends and play together! I’ve only been able to get to question 4… but good luck “HQ-ties!!”

P.S. The game glitches a lot…they’re working on it…