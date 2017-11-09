Hear Taylor’s ‘Reputation’ In It’s Entirety Tomorrow on DJX!

FILE - In this April 3, 2016, file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The superstar played a stripped down version of her song "Blank Space" at Max Singer and Kenya Smith's wedding reception in Long Beach Township, N.J., on Saturday, June 4, as amazed guests looked on and sang along. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated album “Reputation” drops tomorrow. But, you’ll have to buy the actual CD or a digital copy if you want to hear it on Day 1.

If you can’t make it out to buy “Reputation” tomorrow, you won’t have to miss out on hearing it all on the day it’s released! 99.7 DJX will be playing the album in it’s entirety tomorrow night starting at 7pm.

Reputation will be held from streaming services for an undetermined amount of time. Taylor, being the shrewd business woman she is, wants to see how the album does from a sales perspective for the first couple of weeks before she’ll let you listen to it track by track, on-demand.

There have been rumors that the album leaked last night. However, exhaustive efforts to confirm this turned up no definite answers.