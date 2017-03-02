Heads Roll After Oscar Best Picture Flub

You knew this was probably coming…the two accountants responsible for the best picture flub at the Oscars got fired from working the Oscars.

Getting ready to head to the show… pic.twitter.com/9R8XQKAhTa — Martha Ruiz (@MarthaLTRuiz) February 26, 2017

They are still employees at PricewaterhouseCoopers…but just won’t be working the Oscars anymore. Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz walked the red carpet with the official briefcases that held the envelopes and were the only ones who knew the results before the show. Brian was tweeting from backstage all through the show and he was the one who gave the wrong envelope to Warren Beatty for Best Picture. He claims he was encouraged to tweet during the show, but that is now being blamed for distracting him.

