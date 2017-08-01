HBO Admits Data Hack

HBO has been hit by a massive cyberattack, and upcoming episodes of some of the network’s hit series (plus at least one alleged script or treatment) have already been leaked online by the hackers.

HBO confirmed the “compromise of proprietary information” in a statement, but has not released any specifics about which of its shows were impacted.

The hackers, who say they grabbed about 1.5 terabytes of data, have promised more leaks and claim to have Game Of Thrones leaks in the works.

However, it’s not yet clear whether that’s true. The episodes that have leaked so far are from the series Ballers and Room 104.

The script for the next episode of Thrones may have also been leaked. HBO says it is working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms to investigate the security breach.