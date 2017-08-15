Have You Seen Ozark on Netflix?

If you’re looking for a new show to binge, you need to check out Ozark on Netflix.

It’s Jason Bateman like you’ve never seen him before. He’s a money manager named Marty Byrde who lives in Chicago and happens to be laundering money for a Drug Cartel. Oh, his wife is cheating on him too.

Things take a quick turn for the worse when he and his partner are accused of stealing $8 million dollars.

This show feels a little like “Breaking Bad“, but without the comic relief provided by Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). Ozark is dark, brooding and full of suspense. Given it’s a Netflix original, all of the first season’s episodes are already posted and ready for you to binge at will.

I’m three episodes in and absolutely hooked. I will be upset when I finish season one and have to wait for season 2.