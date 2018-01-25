Have Coffee With Cats!

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR MACY'S - Macy's celebrates 16 years partnering with the SF SPCA, finding forever homes for over 9,000 animals, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 in San Francisco. Desiree Izecksohn, 17, from Brazil, snuggles with a kitten in the adoption area while on her vacation to the United States. (Tomas Ovalle/AP Images for Macy's)

There’s a real life cafe in Australia that let’s you grab your morning coffee, and play with and possible adopt KITTENS!!

Owner Ms Wong said, “We want to try and help the rescued animals as much as possible. In the cafe, we have a lot more traffic than a lot of these adoption shelters so it is much easier to get people in to meet the cats.”

Separated into two areas, the cafe gives diners the chance to play with up to 15 cats while waiting for their desserts and sweets.

How flippin adorable. To visit the cats, customers must purchase a drink or dessert from the cafe.

If you wanna book a flight to Australia the address is :

MeowMe Cat Cafe is at 106 Glen Osmond Rd, Parkside.

More info here!