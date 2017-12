Singer Camila Cabello poses for photographers with her Best Pop award backstage at the MTV European Music Awards 2017 in London, Sunday, Nov. 12th, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Camila Cabello’s breakout solo hit has been given the cover treatment by Walk The Earth.

If you’re new to the Walk The Earth party, they cover songs using very unconventional instruments. However in this cover of Havana, they’re using normal instruments. To see what I’m talking about with the weird instruments, check out their cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” cover.