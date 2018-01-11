Harvey Weinstein Is Attacked At A Restaurant

Harvey Weinstein was attacked by a guy at a restaurant in an Arizona resort Tuesday night. Weinstein was eating dinner with his “sober coach” when a man approached his table and asked to take a photo with him. Weinstein declined. So then the guy told his friend to start filming was about to happen and attacked, slapping Weinstein in the face twice.

The guy who attacked Harvey Weinstein claimed Weinstein was belligerent when he asked for a photo, but TMZ posted audio from the event that showed that was not true.

Weinstein didn’t press charges.

