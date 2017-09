Harrison Ford jumped out of his limo and acted like a traffic cop in the middle of a New York City traffic jam. A line of traffic had built up behind a tunnel after a car accident, so he decided to help out by yelling orders at drivers in waiting cars.

Then he popped back into his moving limo and continue on his way to The Carlyle hotel.

To be honest, if Harrison Ford aka Han Solo aka Indiana Jones is yelling at me in traffic, I’m gonna do what he says.