The Hardest Game To WIN
By Ben Davis
|
Oct 27, 2017 @ 9:00 AM

Two rounds.  The object is NOT to laugh at these dad jokes.

Here are a few to try out.

  1. What kind of instrument do you play on Halloween?……. A SPOOKulele.
  2. What is the difference between male and female spaghetti? …..Meatballs
  3. What kind of key does a ghost use to unlock his room?……..a spoo-key
  4. Why can’t a dinosaur clap?…….Cause its dead.
  5. Why do skeletons have low self-esteem?…….They have no body to love.
  6. What do you can a girl with one leg?…….. Ilene
  7. Wanna know why skeletons are so calm?……. because nothing gets under their skin
  8. How do you find Will Smith in the snow?…..You have to follow the Fresh Prince.
  9. How do vampires get around on Halloween?…….In blood vessels
  10. What was Whitney Houston’s favorite type of coordination?…….. Hand-eyeeeeeeeeee
  11. What do you call a dead detective? …….. Sherlock Bones.
  12. What do you call an elephant that doesn’t matter?…… An irrelephant
  13. What do you call a fat pumpkin?…… A plumpkin.
  14. Why are ghosts so bad at lying?…..Because you can see right through them!
  15. What do birds say on Halloween?……. Twick o tweet
  16. What’s a ghost’s biggest fear?…….Getting scared sheetless.
  17. What do you call a spooky burrito?…… A boo-rito
Comments