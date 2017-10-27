The Hardest Game To WIN

Two rounds. The object is NOT to laugh at these dad jokes.
Here are a few to try out.
- What kind of instrument do you play on Halloween?……. A SPOOKulele.
- What is the difference between male and female spaghetti? …..Meatballs
- What kind of key does a ghost use to unlock his room?……..a spoo-key
- Why can’t a dinosaur clap?…….Cause its dead.
- Why do skeletons have low self-esteem?…….They have no body to love.
- What do you can a girl with one leg?…….. Ilene
- Wanna know why skeletons are so calm?……. because nothing gets under their skin
- How do you find Will Smith in the snow?…..You have to follow the Fresh Prince.
- How do vampires get around on Halloween?…….In blood vessels
- What was Whitney Houston’s favorite type of coordination?…….. Hand-eyeeeeeeeeee
- What do you call a dead detective? …….. Sherlock Bones.
- What do you call an elephant that doesn’t matter?…… An irrelephant
- What do you call a fat pumpkin?…… A plumpkin.
- Why are ghosts so bad at lying?…..Because you can see right through them!
- What do birds say on Halloween?……. Twick o tweet
- What’s a ghost’s biggest fear?…….Getting scared sheetless.
- What do you call a spooky burrito?…… A boo-rito