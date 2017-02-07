Harambe Cheeto Being Sold for $100k

America.

Where else could you sell a Cheeto that looks somewhat like Harambe, the deceased gorilla from the Cincinnati Zoo whose story went viral last year?

This Harambe-shaped Cheeto is currently going for $100K

The posting title reads:

“Gorilla Hot Cheetos – RARE – One of a Kind Cheetos – Harambe Gorilla” and indicates the snack is 1.5 inches in length. “I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla,” the post goes on to say. “This item up for bid is only for this unique Cheetos, bag not included. This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items!”

The Harambe Cheeto is currently going for $99,999.00 and the auction ended a few hours ago at 3:45am EST.