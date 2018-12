WANTAGH, NY - JUNE 16: Charlie Puth performs at 103.5 KTU's KTUphoria on June 16, 2018 in Wantagh City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for 103.5 KTU)

December 2nd is Charlie Puth’s birthday.

In honor of this special day, let’s remember when he stopped by DJX to spin the “Wheel of Songs.” It landed on “Hair Gel” and Charlie created a HIT on-the-spot!

Then he stuck around to take some pictures with listeners. That’s when Ryan and Morgan got engaged right in front of him!

Stop by anytime! Happy Birthday, Charlie!