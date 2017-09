THREE different people spun the wheel on the Price is Right for a shot in the Showcase Showdown and ALL THREE hit $1.00 getting them $10,000 each!

So then they got to spin again… and two of them hit $1.00 AGAIN meaning they each won another $25,000!

The show ended up giving away $80,000!

Pure insanity!

Today was *the* day to be on The Price Is Right