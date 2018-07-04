Halsey and G-Eazy are Splitsville But Who She Might Be With Now Will Have You Shook

G- Eazy, left, and Halsey arrive at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Halsey announced on her Instagram story that her and G-Eazy were taking a little break. Looks like it’s more than just a break.

Last Fall, Halsey and G-Eazy hooked up in what many thought would be a long-lasting relationship, especially with the release of “Him & I”. As it turns out, that relationship was as topsy turvy as just about any relationship in the entertainment world.

Shortly after announcing on Instagram that her and G-Eazy had split up, Halsey erased every presence of G-Eazy from her Instagram and then posted a photo with her dog that’s leading many to believe that their split was NOT a good one!

Before Halsey started dating G-Eazy, she was KINDA seeing Machine Gun Kelly. But his desire to keep things casual led her to kick something off with G-Eazy. Now that those two are finished, maybe she’ll get back with MGK. However, if you take her Instagram story at face value, it would seem like she’s going to focus on herself for a while. But we all know how THAT goes.