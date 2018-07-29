Hairstylist Sets His Client’s Hair On FIRE…On Purpose! By Kelly K | Jul 29, 2018 @ 12:24 PM Ummmm…WHAAATTT? Yep. This hairstylist sets his client’s hair on FIRE to get rid of split ends. Well that’s one way to do it! He says it leaves the hair silky and smooth afterward. Would YOU let this happen? fireHairstylistInside Editionsplit Ends SHARE RELATED CONTENT We Made CNN For Talking About Naked Yoga Guy! Now Lady Dancing Dentists Are Getting In On The Game This Little Girl Commentating Her Dad’s Bout With Diarrhea Is Hysterical That Hot Dancing Dentist Is Back With A New Challenge We’re Sending You To Vegas To See BSB!!!!! April The Giraffe Is Pregnant and Livestreaming