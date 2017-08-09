Hackers Are Demanding $7.5 Million To Stop Leaking GOT

The hackers responsible for leaking HBO programming have finally made their motivations clear; and it’s money! Lots of it.

Last week, a group of hackers being represented by someone calling himself Mr. Smith, hacked into HBO’s internal network and began leaking everything. HBO’s various contracts, human resources documentation, business strategies, films and series still in production and even full episodes of current shows including but not limited to the much coveted Game of Thrones.

Up until yesterday, their motivations were unclear because nobody had yet heard from them.

Today, a video obtained by Mashable shows a ransom note addressed to HBO Chief Executive Richard Pleper. In the video, the “author” identifies himself as Mr. Smith, details the painstaking process of hacking HBO’s network and then demands $7.5 million dollars or the leaks would continue. Check out the video below.

I believe that even if HBO pays up (which they won’t), the leaks would continue anyway.