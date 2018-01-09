Gwyneth Paltrow Is Engaged

Three years after “consciously uncoupling” from Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow is consciously coupling up again. She announced her engagement through GMA to producer Brad Falchuk on the cover of her lifestyle brand magazine Goop.

She explained her decision to give marriage another try with this: “Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be. I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

Gwyneth met Brad on the set of “Glee”, shortly after her marriage ended. This will also be Brad’s second marriage.

