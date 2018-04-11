Gwen Stefani Is Taking Up A Vegas Residency…And Talks Marriage To Blake
By Kelly K
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 6:45 AM

Gwen Stefani announced a Las Vegas residency on the Ellen show!

It’ll be at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino called, “Gwen Stefani- Just A Girl.”  The first three shows will take place June 27th, 29th and 30th. She will also plays shows in July, December, February 2019 and March 2019. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM and start at $59.

 

Of course, when you’re on Ellen, she’ll get you to talk about your famous boyfriend.  We will just take this opportunity to suggest Gwen and Blake take advantage of her time in Vegas by swinging by a chapel. Just sayin.

 

