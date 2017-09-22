Gwen And Blake Are Collaborating On Lots of Things

Gwen Stefani announced she and Blake Shelton collaborated on a song for her upcoming Christmas album called, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” She previewed the track on her Twitter page yesterday.
#YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas out Oct 6th!! Preorder starting tonight & get the first single feat @BlakeShelton 🎄😍🎄gx pic.twitter.com/JyAiE2HeM7
— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) September 21, 2017
Daddy Likey.. https://t.co/e0mBnbw9bx
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 21, 2017
The album will be released on October 6th and can be pre-ordered now. Speaking of collaborating…if RadarOnline has it right, they made a baby together using IVF! They were photographed leaving a doctor’s office after spending nearly 2 hours there. This would be Blake’s first child and Gwen’s fourth, as she has three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
Guess we’ll find out if it’s true in about 9 months or so…