Gwen And Blake Are Collaborating On Lots of Things

Gwen Stefani announced she and Blake Shelton collaborated on a song for her upcoming Christmas album called, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” She previewed the track on her Twitter page yesterday.

#YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas out Oct 6th!! Preorder starting tonight & get the first single feat @BlakeShelton 🎄😍🎄gx pic.twitter.com/JyAiE2HeM7 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) September 21, 2017

The album will be released on October 6th and can be pre-ordered now. Speaking of collaborating…if RadarOnline has it right, they made a baby together using IVF! They were photographed leaving a doctor’s office after spending nearly 2 hours there. This would be Blake’s first child and Gwen’s fourth, as she has three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Guess we’ll find out if it’s true in about 9 months or so…