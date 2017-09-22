Gwen And Blake Are Collaborating On Lots of Things
By Kelly K
|
Sep 22, 2017 @ 7:47 AM

Gwen Stefani announced she and Blake Shelton collaborated on a song for her upcoming Christmas album called, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” She previewed the track on her Twitter page yesterday.

The album will be released on October 6th and can be pre-ordered now. Speaking of collaborating…if RadarOnline has it right, they made a baby together using IVF!  They were photographed leaving a doctor’s office after spending nearly 2 hours there. This would be Blake’s first child and Gwen’s fourth, as she has three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

 

Guess we’ll find out if it’s true in about 9 months or so…

 

