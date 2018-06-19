Guys…This Dude Finds LOVE And Proposes In ONE HOUR
By Kelly K
|
Jun 19, 2018 @ 6:16 AM

We’re SHOOK over ABC’s new show “The Proposal”.

I mean, SPOILER ALERT, the dang show is called “The Proposal”, so we’re guessing that has to be the outcome of every episode right?? But WOAH.  We don’t see this guy for most of the show and neither do the women competing in a FREAKING PAGEANT…but sure, let’s call them soulmates and hope it ends in forever love.

It’s like a trainwreck…YOU CAN’T LOOK AWAY.  But what the HECK with letting running up girl stand there THE WHOLE TIME after Mike chooses the love of his life and pops the question?????  Then you watch host Jesse Palmer in the background at some point gently tell reject chick she can leave now, and then she walks up the staircase of shame???   Ooohhhhhhh my LORD.

This is a SERIES guys….grab the popcorn.

 

 

