Guys Who Look Like Jim and Dwight from “The Office” Arrested

It would’ve made a hell of a spin-off from “The Office” if Jim and Dwight had teamed up for a life of crime.

The police in Huntington, West Virginia arrested two guys on Friday for a string of robberies at restaurants and gas stations around town.

And the guys look kind of like John Krasinski and Rainn Wilson . . . who played Jim and Dwight on “The Office”!!!!!!!!! Right?!! I see it.

31-year-old Justin Albert is one of the guys, and he sort of looks like Jim, at least based on the hair. But 39-year-old Kenneth Dean Jr. is the other, and he’s a DEAD RINGER for Dwight.

They’re both facing armed robbery charges.